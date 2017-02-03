Topeka weather, Feb. 3, 2017: Warmer weekend expected
The National Weather Service predicts Friday will bring Topeka a high temperature around 34 degrees, following by warmer weather over the weekend. Skies should start out cloudy then gradually become sunny Friday, while winds are expected to come from the north at about 5 mph before shifting in the afternoon to come from the east.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|16 hr
|Princess Hey
|139
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan 26
|give a gift and pay
|3
|I need this answered.
|Jan 24
|Fat One Speaks
|2
|How's Topeka's Crazy Life (Jul '15)
|Jan 24
|Vlad the Putin
|2
|Deborah Henderson and Kynan Dutton, welfare par... (Mar '14)
|Jan 22
|Rastenborg
|6
|Is there any country homes, rent to own?
|Dec '16
|Echoe
|1
|topeka gangs out of control (May '12)
|Nov '16
|Jokerhahahahee
|115
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC