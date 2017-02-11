Topeka motorcyclist killed in crash near Harveyville

A Topeka man riding a motorcycle was killed Friday in a two-vehicle accident one mile north of Harveyville in eastern Wabaunsee County. Roger D. Meyer, 73, died as a result of a crash that occurred at about 3:35 p.m. at the intersection of Mockingbird Hill and Harveyville roads, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol report at http://cjon.co/2lBZhVN.

