Topeka man arrested in connection with aggravated robbery, aggravated battery

A Topeka man was booked into the Shawnee County Jail late Thursday in connection with one count of aggravated robbery and two counts of aggravated battery, according to jail records. Daniel Roman Munoz, 27, of 429 S.E. Lafayette, was booked in at 8 p.m. after being arrested by the Topeka Police Department, those records indicated.

