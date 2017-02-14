Topeka Lodging Association proposes plan to finance Downtown Plaza
Nichole Farley and Kurt Young, both at the lectern, spoke Tuesday evening to the Topeka City Council abut the potential establishment of a "Tourism Business Improvement District." The Topeka Lodging Association proposes financing operations of a Downtown Plaza by establishing a "Tourism Business Improvement District," which would collect a fee of $1 per room sold at local hotels and motels.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|Feb 11
|Princess Hey
|148
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan 26
|give a gift and pay
|3
|I need this answered.
|Jan 24
|Fat One Speaks
|2
|How's Topeka's Crazy Life (Jul '15)
|Jan 24
|Vlad the Putin
|2
|Deborah Henderson and Kynan Dutton, welfare par... (Mar '14)
|Jan 22
|Rastenborg
|6
|Is there any country homes, rent to own?
|Dec '16
|Echoe
|1
|topeka gangs out of control (May '12)
|Nov '16
|Jokerhahahahee
|115
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC