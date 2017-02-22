Topeka Fire chief finalists - put thr...

Topeka Fire chief finalists - put through ringer'

The City of Topeka is considering three people for the Topeka Fire Department Fire Chief position - Randy Adams, left, Craig Duke, middle, and Gregory Hoggatt Jr. The three finalists for the vacant Topeka fire chief's job were put to the test Wednesday through a series of meetings, interviews and visits to fire department facilities. "We've put the guys through the ringer," said interim city manager Doug Gerber, who is expected to choose the chief.

