Topeka Collegiate speller wins Shawnee County contest for third year
Rishiraj Pandya, 12, correctly spelled "monetarily" and then "phonograph" to win in the 16th round of the Shawnee County Spelling Bee Saturday. Donna Jalosjos, an eighth-grader at Robinson Middle School, left, placed third and Cark Baetiong, a fifth-grader at Wanamaker Elementary School, far right, placed second at the Shawnee County Spelling Bee after Rishiraj Pandya, a seventh-grader at Topeka Collegiate, won.
