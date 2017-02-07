Topeka city officials talk streets
In this 2015 file photo, pictured is exposed road foundation on Topeka Blvd. A Pavement Condition Index study conducted in 2016 for the city of Topeka shows 57 percent of its lane miles of streets are in poor condition compared to 18 percent in fair condition and 25 percent in good condition. Topeka's governing body may want to consider arranging a public vote on how the city will deal with its street repair concerns "because this is a really big issue," Councilwoman Michelle De La Isla said late Tuesday.
