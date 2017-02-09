Topeka barbershop quartet warms up for Valentine's Day rush
Thursday morning four members of the Capital City Barbershop Chorus surprised a C-J staff member with their a cappella sound Young at Heart, part of the Capital City Barbershop Chorus, entertained Capital-Journal staff Thursday in preperation for their upcoming singing Valentine's special on Tuesday. The barbershop quartets will travel the city and surprise loved ones on Valentine's Day.
