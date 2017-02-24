Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library one of three libraries in...

Topeka and Shawnee County Public Libr...

The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library is one of three libraries across the country in a pilot program to assess and improve digital literacy - the skills needed navigate computers and the Internet - among low-income families. The library and Cox Communications Friday announced a partnership through the American Library Association designed to teach low-income students and families the digital skill necessary to complete education or find job opportunities.

