Top travel website names Lake Shawnee Kansas' best place to visit
That pick may come as a surprise to Topekans and Kansans given the Sunflower State's many museums, outdoor spaces and recreation venues. But what makes Lake Shawnee unique is the number of options for recreation geared toward the whole family, said John Knight, director of Shawnee County Parks and Recreation.
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|Fri
|Princess Hey
|139
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan 26
|give a gift and pay
|3
|I need this answered.
|Jan 24
|Fat One Speaks
|2
|How's Topeka's Crazy Life (Jul '15)
|Jan 24
|Vlad the Putin
|2
|Deborah Henderson and Kynan Dutton, welfare par... (Mar '14)
|Jan 22
|Rastenborg
|6
|Is there any country homes, rent to own?
|Dec '16
|Echoe
|1
|topeka gangs out of control (May '12)
|Nov '16
|Jokerhahahahee
|115
