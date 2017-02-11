Today's Topeka forecast: Mostly cloudy skies, high near 56
The National Weather Service predicts today will bring the capital city mostly cloudy skies while winds will initially be calm before they start this morning to come from the north at about 5 mph. Tonight's weather service forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies and a low around 36, with winds coming from the north at 5 to 15 mph and gusting to as high as 20 mph.
