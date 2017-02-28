Thunderstorms move through east-central Kansas Tuesday evening
Topeka should avoid any significant weather events, with storms expected to be most likely to develop southeast of the Kansas Turnpike in areas around Ottawa and Garnett, said Matt Wolters, meteorologist for the weather service office in Topeka. Thunderstorms over east-central Kansas were moving east at nearly 50 mph Tuesday evening, the National Weather Service's Topeka office said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|Feb 23
|Princess Hey
|162
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan '17
|give a gift and pay
|3
|I need this answered.
|Jan '17
|Fat One Speaks
|2
|How's Topeka's Crazy Life (Jul '15)
|Jan '17
|Vlad the Putin
|2
|Deborah Henderson and Kynan Dutton, welfare par... (Mar '14)
|Jan '17
|Rastenborg
|6
|Is there any country homes, rent to own?
|Dec '16
|Echoe
|1
|topeka gangs out of control (May '12)
|Nov '16
|Jokerhahahahee
|115
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC