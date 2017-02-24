The Volland Store announces dates for stone cellar tours
Photographer Tom Parish captured this image of an arched-roof stone cellar in the Zeandale area, near Manhattan. The Volland Store, which last spring featured an exhibit of Parish's cellar photographs, has announced several tours of the stone structures, which are unique to the Flint Hills.
