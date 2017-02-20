Styx performing in Topeka next month

8 hrs ago Read more: KSNT-TV Topeka

It was announced Monday morning that Styx, the band from Chicago that rose to top-hit status in the 1970s and early 1980s with songs that included "Lady," "Come Sail Away" and "Blue Collar Man," will perform Saturday, March 25 at the Topeka Performing Arts Center. After more than a decade together on the road, this incarnation of Styx is looking forward to performing as many shows as it can, as long as it can.

