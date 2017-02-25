Shawnee County to consider easement request

The city of Topeka has asked the Shawnee County Commission to approve a permanent public improvement easement to allow for potential future improvements, including extending S.W. Fairlawn Road south of S.W. 37th Street and putting in water mains to serve parts of south and southwest Topeka. "The city of Topeka agrees to provide $1 in compensation to Shawnee County for this additional permanent easement," county parks and recreation director John Knight told Commissioners Bob Archer, Kevin Cook and Shelly Buhler in a memorandum that's part of the agenda packet for Monday's meeting.

