Shawnee County renews contract for firewall to stop - bad guys' coming at rate of two per second

Shawnee County information technology director Pat Oblander, at the lectern, successfully asked county commissioners Monday to renew an annual agreement that included providing firewalls he said would keep out "bad guys" threatening the county's IT system. Destructive elements were threatening Shawnee County's information technology system at a rate of two per second Monday morning but its firewalls were keeping them out, IT director Pat Oblander told county commissioners.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.