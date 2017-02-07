Shawnee County Commission to reconsider building codes for unincorporated areas

After rejecting a building code for unincorporated Shawnee County, commissioners will hear presentation on a second proposal that will likely be tailored more narrowly. The Shawnee County Commission will meet at 9 a.m. Thursday in its chambers in Room B-11 of the County Courthouse to hear the first reading on the new proposal from county planning director Barry Beagle.

