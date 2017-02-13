Shawnee County adopts building codes mirroring Topeka
In this file photo taken by a Shawnee County planning staff member, a home is shown under construction in the county. Commissioners Bob Archer, Kevin Cook and Shelly Buhler voted 3-0 to approve a home rule resolution establishing building codes, which county planning director Barry Beagle said essentially mirror those maintained by the city of Topeka.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|Feb 11
|Princess Hey
|148
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan 26
|give a gift and pay
|3
|I need this answered.
|Jan 24
|Fat One Speaks
|2
|How's Topeka's Crazy Life (Jul '15)
|Jan 24
|Vlad the Putin
|2
|Deborah Henderson and Kynan Dutton, welfare par... (Mar '14)
|Jan 22
|Rastenborg
|6
|Is there any country homes, rent to own?
|Dec '16
|Echoe
|1
|topeka gangs out of control (May '12)
|Nov '16
|Jokerhahahahee
|115
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC