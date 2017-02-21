Senate yanks Carlin highway bill in sign of partisan angst
Consternation shared by a handful of Republicans led Tuesday to removal from the Senate's debate calendar a bill that would designate a portion of Interstate 70 in honor of former Kansas Gov. John Carlin. Peeling Senate Bill 45 from the list of bills to be considered that day by the Senate reflected anxiety among some members about naming infrastructure for people not deceased.
