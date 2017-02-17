Sen. Roberts to tour GCCC

Sen. Roberts to tour GCCC

Read more: Osawatomie Graphic

U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts will tour the Garden City Community College campus at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, as part of several days of stops in Garden City, Topeka, Wichita and Manhattan. Thank you for reading 5 free articles on our site.

Topeka, KS

