Rupert Wates returning to Topeka for Last Minute Folk series
Singer songwriter Rupert Wates will appear Saturday on the stage of the Jayhawk State Theatre Gallery as part of the Last Minute Folk series. British singer-songwriter Rupert Wates will return to Topeka on Saturday for the Last Minute Folk series in downtown's Jayhawk Theatre.
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|Feb 3
|Princess Hey
|139
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan 26
|give a gift and pay
|3
|I need this answered.
|Jan 24
|Fat One Speaks
|2
|How's Topeka's Crazy Life (Jul '15)
|Jan 24
|Vlad the Putin
|2
|Deborah Henderson and Kynan Dutton, welfare par... (Mar '14)
|Jan 22
|Rastenborg
|6
|Is there any country homes, rent to own?
|Dec '16
|Echoe
|1
|topeka gangs out of control (May '12)
|Nov '16
|Jokerhahahahee
|115
