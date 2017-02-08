Retrial in 2006 fatal apartment house fire postponed
The second trial of Frank Jerome "Chicago" Robinson in which he is charged with a woman's death in an apartment house fire was postponed for three months on Wednesday. Assistant Shawnee County district attorney Dustin Curry sought more time before Robinson's retrial begins because the prosecution isn't ready.
