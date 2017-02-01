Residents move fence that was involved in lawsuit against city of Topeka
The fence at 1314 S.W. Pembroke, involved in an unsuccessful lawsuit against Topeka's city government, has been moved out of the front yard of a house in the city's Westboro neighborhood. A fence involved in an unsuccessful lawsuit against Topeka's city government has been moved out of the front yard of a house in the city's Westboro neighborhood, interim city manager Doug Gerber announced Tuesday.
