'Read In' Saturday at Topeka library to focus on 'Hidden Figures' book

The public is invited to attend a "Read In" event Saturday featuring reading and discussion of Margot Lee Shetterly's "Hidden Figures" book about female African-American mathematicians at NASA. The Topeka chapter of the Links Inc., will sponsor the gathering, which will be from noon to 2 p.m. at the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library, 1515 S.W. 10th.

