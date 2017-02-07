Prosecutor, defense attorney clash on...

Prosecutor, defense attorney clash on binding over Mango in child's death

Johnathan D. Mango's defense attorney told a judge insufficient evidence existed Tuesday to bind over Mango on alternative criminal charges he killed the 2-year-old son of his then-fiancee in 2006. Chief deputy district attorney Dan Dunbar countered that Eli Clemens, the victim, didn't start suffering a series of injuries until Mango was living in the same apartment in Topeka as the child and his mother.

