Preliminary hearing underway for man charged in death of 2-year-old Topeka boy

A former Shawnee County coroner said Monday in Shawnee County District Court a 2-year-old Topeka boy died of blunt-force trauma to the head and abdomen in March 2006. Donald Pojman, who was a Shawnee County coroner, was the first witness called in the preliminary hearing of Johnathon Mango, 32. Mango is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Eli Clemens, 2. Prosecution and defense attorneys have referred to the death as a "cold-case homicide."

