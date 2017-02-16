Police investigating after 2 people stabbed in Topeka
The Topeka Police Department reports at 11:08 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a home in the 400 block of NE Grattan in reference to a stabbing that had just occurred. When officers arrived they made contact with an adult male and an adult female victim who stated they were cut by an acquaintance.
