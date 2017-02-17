PHOTOS: 78th annual Arab Shrine Circus in Topeka
The Arab Shrine Circus is in Topeka over the weekend at the Kansas Expocentre. The Circus is held each year to raise money for the Shriners Hospitals located throughout the U.S. The Shriner's Hospitals treat children with severe medical issues with no charge to the parents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|15 hr
|Princess Hey
|155
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan 26
|give a gift and pay
|3
|I need this answered.
|Jan 24
|Fat One Speaks
|2
|How's Topeka's Crazy Life (Jul '15)
|Jan 24
|Vlad the Putin
|2
|Deborah Henderson and Kynan Dutton, welfare par... (Mar '14)
|Jan 22
|Rastenborg
|6
|Is there any country homes, rent to own?
|Dec '16
|Echoe
|1
|topeka gangs out of control (May '12)
|Nov '16
|Jokerhahahahee
|115
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC