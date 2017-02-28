Pauline South teacher honored as a 2017 Kansas Master Teacher
Brandy Lane, a sixth-grade teacher at Pauline South Intermediate School since 2009, has been named one of seven 2017 Kansas Master Teachers. Emporia State University established the Kansas Master Teacher awards in 1954.
