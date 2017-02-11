Noah Meier named Eagle Scout
Washburn Rural High School sophomore Noah Meier was honored July 18 for earning the rank of Eagle Scout from the Boy Scouts of America's Jayhawk Area Council. Noah, 15, son of Alan and Michelle Meier, is a member of Troop 249 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church.
