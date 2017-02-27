No serious injuries in three-vehicle crash at N.E. Morse and Kansas Ave.
No one was seriously injured after a three-vehicle crash just north of the intersection at N.E. Morse and Kansas Ave. No one was seriously injured after a three-vehicle crash just north of the intersection at N.E. Morse and Kansas Ave. Topeka police Sgt. Josh Klamm said it appeared that traffic was stopped when a Toyota Camry rear-ended a Subaru, causing the Subaru to hit a Chevy Suburban.
