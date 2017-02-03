No injuries reported in East Topeka house fire
Fire crews responded about 5:45 p.m. to the report of a structure fire at 3617 S.E. 8th Terrace. Fire crews responded about 5:45 p.m. to the report of a structure fire at 3617 S.E. 8th Terrace, which is just east of the Topeka Correctional Facility near S.E. 6th and Rice Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|Fri
|Princess Hey
|139
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan 26
|give a gift and pay
|3
|I need this answered.
|Jan 24
|Fat One Speaks
|2
|How's Topeka's Crazy Life (Jul '15)
|Jan 24
|Vlad the Putin
|2
|Deborah Henderson and Kynan Dutton, welfare par... (Mar '14)
|Jan 22
|Rastenborg
|6
|Is there any country homes, rent to own?
|Dec '16
|Echoe
|1
|topeka gangs out of control (May '12)
|Nov '16
|Jokerhahahahee
|115
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC