New Topeka store Finicky sells customized cards, home decor
Janeen Bailey, with her husband Greg Bailey's help and support, opened Finicky, 5618 S.W. 29th St., which specializes in customized handmade cards and home decor items. Finicky, a new Topeka store, sells handmade cards and other items that can be customized.
