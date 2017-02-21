New consulting firm picks up search for passenger airline for Topeka Regional Airport
The Metropolitan Topeka Airport Authority longtime partner Sixel Consulting Group in favor of a new firm as it seeks a passenger airline for the Topeka Regional Airport. The Metropolitan Topeka Airport Authority listens Thursday as Eric Johnson, airport director, explains the switch from the Sixel Consulting Group to Volaire Avaition Consulting as MTAA continues to search for passenger air service.
