Motorist in fatality wreck to face murder charge in May trial
A motorist charged with killing the passenger in another vehicle during a law enforcement pursuit will go on trial in May, a Shawnee County District Court judge ruled Wednesday. The attorney defending motorist Marcos Adan Cruz Jr., 21, of Topeka, expressed interest in taking part in mediation to resolve the case with the district attorney's office.
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|Jan 27
|Princess Hey
|137
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan 26
|give a gift and pay
|3
|I need this answered.
|Jan 24
|Fat One Speaks
|2
|How's Topeka's Crazy Life (Jul '15)
|Jan 24
|Vlad the Putin
|2
|Deborah Henderson and Kynan Dutton, welfare par... (Mar '14)
|Jan 22
|Rastenborg
|6
|Is there any country homes, rent to own?
|Dec '16
|Echoe
|1
|topeka gangs out of control (May '12)
|Nov '16
|Jokerhahahahee
|115
