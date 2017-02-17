More Topeka Metro shelters vandalized; police seek public's help
Topeka authorities are seeking information from the public after more Topeka Metropolitan Transit Authority bus shelters were shot out this week. Between Jan. 23rd and Feb. 15, glass at 16 shelters had been cracked or broken out, Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|18 hr
|Princess Hey
|155
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan 26
|give a gift and pay
|3
|I need this answered.
|Jan 24
|Fat One Speaks
|2
|How's Topeka's Crazy Life (Jul '15)
|Jan 24
|Vlad the Putin
|2
|Deborah Henderson and Kynan Dutton, welfare par... (Mar '14)
|Jan 22
|Rastenborg
|6
|Is there any country homes, rent to own?
|Dec '16
|Echoe
|1
|topeka gangs out of control (May '12)
|Nov '16
|Jokerhahahahee
|115
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC