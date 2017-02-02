Midland Care buys building on USD 501's Kanza property for PACE program

Midland Care, Inc. has aquired a new building at the Kanza Science and Education Park owned by the Topeka Unified School District 501. During USD 501's board of education meeting on Thursday on the Kanza property, Karren Weichert, CEO of Midland Care, said the nonprofit hospice organization closed on the Jarrett building on Tuesday to develop a new PACE center.

