Michigan-based Founders Brewing Co. expands to Topeka, eastern Kansas
Thanks to a partnership with Crown Distributors, Founders suds will be available from Topeka west to Salina starting April 1, the company announced this week. Previously the beer was only available in the Kansas City area.
