Men who reacted quickly to downtown Topeka fire honored as Champions of Character
The Topeka Rescue Mission's Barry Feaker, left, presents Chris Schultz, center, and Cole Harrington with the Champion of Character award Wednesday afternooon for their efforts in extinguishing a fire in downtown Topeka before it could grow. Chris Schultz, left, and Cole Harrington speak with the Safe Streets Council after receiving the Champion of Character award Wednesday afternoon for their efforts in extinguishing a fire in downtown Topeka before it could grow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|Jan 27
|Princess Hey
|137
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan 26
|give a gift and pay
|3
|I need this answered.
|Jan 24
|Fat One Speaks
|2
|How's Topeka's Crazy Life (Jul '15)
|Jan 24
|Vlad the Putin
|2
|Deborah Henderson and Kynan Dutton, welfare par... (Mar '14)
|Jan 22
|Rastenborg
|6
|Is there any country homes, rent to own?
|Dec '16
|Echoe
|1
|topeka gangs out of control (May '12)
|Nov '16
|Jokerhahahahee
|115
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC