Mayoral candidate Mark Weiser: Topeka needs 'fresh and bold approach'
The city of Topeka needs a "fresh and bold approach" regarding its future, says the first candidate to file this year to run for mayor. "My hope is to work with current and future leaders of Topeka," said Mark Weiser in a news release put out this past weekend.
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|19 hr
|Princess Hey
|157
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan 26
|give a gift and pay
|3
|I need this answered.
|Jan 24
|Fat One Speaks
|2
|How's Topeka's Crazy Life (Jul '15)
|Jan 24
|Vlad the Putin
|2
|Deborah Henderson and Kynan Dutton, welfare par... (Mar '14)
|Jan 22
|Rastenborg
|6
|Is there any country homes, rent to own?
|Dec '16
|Echoe
|1
|topeka gangs out of control (May '12)
|Nov '16
|Jokerhahahahee
|115
