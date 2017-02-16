Man to stand trial in 2006 slaying of 2-year-old Topeka boy

A Kansas judge has found sufficient evidence for a Missouri man to be tried in the 2006 killing of the 2-year-old son of his then-fiancee. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that 32-year-old Johnathan Mango was bound over Wednesday in Shawnee County on a reduced charge of second-degree murder, rather than first-degree murder.

