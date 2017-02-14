Man confronts woman in her garage, steals her car Tuesday in North Topeka

Police are looking for a 2002 white Buick Century on Tuesday morning after a man committed a robbery Tuesday morning at a North Topeka home. The woman, described as older aged, walked into her enclosed detached garage around 8 a.m. Tuesday at the Cottages of Topeka, 620 N.W. Lyman, when she found a man in the garage.

