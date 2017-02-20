Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer endorses opening...

Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer endorses opening KanCare meetings to public

Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer reversed course Monday to endorse open-meeting formats for a state government working group attempting to find solutions to procedural problems with administration of the privatized Medicaid program serving 400,000 Kansans. Colyer, a surgeon who heads the recently formed KanCare improvement working group, said meetings of the full group as well as gatherings of several subcommittees ought to be open in the future.

