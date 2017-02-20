Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer endorses opening KanCare meetings to public
Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer reversed course Monday to endorse open-meeting formats for a state government working group attempting to find solutions to procedural problems with administration of the privatized Medicaid program serving 400,000 Kansans. Colyer, a surgeon who heads the recently formed KanCare improvement working group, said meetings of the full group as well as gatherings of several subcommittees ought to be open in the future.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|Mon
|Princess Hey
|157
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan 26
|give a gift and pay
|3
|I need this answered.
|Jan 24
|Fat One Speaks
|2
|How's Topeka's Crazy Life (Jul '15)
|Jan 24
|Vlad the Putin
|2
|Deborah Henderson and Kynan Dutton, welfare par... (Mar '14)
|Jan 22
|Rastenborg
|6
|Is there any country homes, rent to own?
|Dec '16
|Echoe
|1
|topeka gangs out of control (May '12)
|Nov '16
|Jokerhahahahee
|115
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC