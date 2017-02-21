Kansas governor to veto income tax hi...

Kansas governor to veto income tax hike meant to fix budget

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

TOPEKA, Kan. - Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback promised publicly Tuesday to veto a bill that would roll back personal income tax cuts he's championed, calling the bipartisan measure for fixing the state's persistent budget problems "an assault on the pocketbooks of the middle class."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Topeka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16) 4 hr Princess Hey 160
News Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ... Jan 26 give a gift and pay 3
I need this answered. Jan 24 Fat One Speaks 2
How's Topeka's Crazy Life (Jul '15) Jan 24 Vlad the Putin 2
Deborah Henderson and Kynan Dutton, welfare par... (Mar '14) Jan '17 Rastenborg 6
Is there any country homes, rent to own? Dec '16 Echoe 1
topeka gangs out of control (May '12) Nov '16 Jokerhahahahee 115
See all Topeka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Topeka Forum Now

Topeka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Topeka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. NASA
  5. Death Penalty
 

Topeka, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,664 • Total comments across all topics: 279,062,712

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC