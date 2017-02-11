If given the chance, Topeka High stud...

If given the chance, Topeka High students would have a lot to say to Sen. Bernie Sanders

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

These Topeka High School students would have plenty to say to U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders if given the chance while the one-time presidential candidate is in Topeka on Feb. 24 and 25. Sanders will be the keynote speaker for the Kansas Democratic Party's Washington Days celebration. From left: Kalese Warfield, senior, Jordan Large, junior, and Kristana Campos, sophomore.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Topeka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16) Sat Princess Hey 148
News Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ... Jan 26 give a gift and pay 3
I need this answered. Jan 24 Fat One Speaks 2
How's Topeka's Crazy Life (Jul '15) Jan 24 Vlad the Putin 2
Deborah Henderson and Kynan Dutton, welfare par... (Mar '14) Jan 22 Rastenborg 6
Is there any country homes, rent to own? Dec '16 Echoe 1
topeka gangs out of control (May '12) Nov '16 Jokerhahahahee 115
See all Topeka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Topeka Forum Now

Topeka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Topeka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Topeka, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,621 • Total comments across all topics: 278,788,232

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC