If given the chance, Topeka High students would have a lot to say to Sen. Bernie Sanders

These Topeka High School students would have plenty to say to U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders if given the chance while the one-time presidential candidate is in Topeka on Feb. 24 and 25. Sanders will be the keynote speaker for the Kansas Democratic Party's Washington Days celebration. From left: Kalese Warfield, senior, Jordan Large, junior, and Kristana Campos, sophomore.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.