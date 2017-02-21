Hearing postponed in shooting of Topeka police detective
The preliminary hearing of a man charged in the shooting of a Topeka police detective who was severely wounded on Nov. 5 was postponed Tuesday based on a defense request. The preliminary hearing of Christopher Curtis Harris had been scheduled to be conducted in Shawnee County District Court on Tuesday.
