Frank Robinson's retrial in 2006 apartment house death to start soon

Frank Jerome "Chicago" Robinson is charged with the Aug. 8, 2006, slaying of Marvina Washington and his re-trial will start on Feb. 27. In his upcoming retrial later this month, Frank Jerome "Chicago" Robinson, who was convicted in the 2006 death of an apartment house dweller during a central Topeka fire, is seeking exclusion of evidence the fire was the result of arson. Robinson also is seeking suppression of evidence collected from his apartment at 1309 S.W. Western.

