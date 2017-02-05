Frank Robinson's retrial in 2006 apartment house death to start soon

Frank Jerome "Chicago" Robinson is charged with the Aug. 8, 2006, slaying of Marvina Washington and his re-trial will start on Feb. 27. In his upcoming retrial later this month, Frank Jerome "Chicago" Robinson, who was convicted in the 2006 death of an apartment house dweller during a central Topeka fire, is seeking exclusion of evidence the fire was the result of arson. Robinson also is seeking suppression of evidence collected from his apartment at 1309 S.W. Western.

