Four, including three from Topeka, arrested in connection with Lawrence armed robbery

Colten Ray Tincher, 20, Jacob Seth Wade, 20, and Dallas James Hanson, 22, all of Topeka, and Bryan Lee Ward, 22, of Vassar, were booked into the Douglas County jail in connection with aggravated robbery and conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery. Lawrence police officers responded about 12:40 p.m. Wednesday to a residence in the 1700 block of Ohio after a report of a robbery involving firearms, Lawrence police officer Drew Fennelly said.

