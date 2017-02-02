Five of the best-known politicians with Topeka connections
Bob Dole, who lived in Topeka while attending Washburn Law School, ran unsuccessfully as the Republican Party's 1996 candidate for president and 1976 candidate for vice president. He served in the U.S. Senate from 1969 to 1996 and the U.S. House of Representatives from 1961 to 1969.
