February 2017 bookings at Shawnee County Jail

Booked in connection with: possession of stolen property; value $1, 500 to $25, 000; driving while license suspended, roads & bridges; kta; pay toll Booked in connection with: flee or attempt to elude leo by engaging in reckle, failure of yield to emergency vehicle, interfer with leo; obstruct serving warrant, violating traffic control signal, Topeka bench warrants Booked in connection with: assault; aggravated, domestic battery; reckless bodily harm to family m, possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant, use/possess w/intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body, assault Booked in connection with: domestic battery; reckless bodily harm to family m, domestic battery; reckless bodily harm to family m, sentenced to county time Booked in connection with: giving a false alarm; using device to alter ident, interfer with leo; false rprt by leo for action, hold for another ... (more)

